APSU’s Eriksson College of Education Names Dr. Charles Gonzalez and Dr. Christi Maldonado as Associate Deans

Clarksville, TN – The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has named two new associate deans: Dr. Charles Gonzalez and Dr. Christi Maldonado. Both began their roles this month.

Gonzalez is the new associate dean of belonging and student success. He currently serves as an assistant professor in the APSU Department of Teaching and Learning, coordinates the Master of Arts in Teaching degree programs, and facilitates Inclusivity Initiatives for the Eriksson College of Education. His interests include discovering ways to encourage and support teachers to be culturally relevant and uncovering ways to develop new culturally sustaining pedagogies.

In his new role, Gonzalez will lead the college’s recruitment and retention initiatives while championing inclusivity efforts across the institution. He will collaborate with academic and non-academic programs to enhance student success.

“It feels like a natural next step that will allow me to build on the work I have been doing at Austin Peay State University and in the Eriksson College of Education since I arrived in 2020,” Gonzalez said. “Creating an associate dean position for belonging and student success shows how important it is to the college that we continue to strengthen our welcoming community here for students and colleagues alike.”

Maldonado, the new associate dean of assessment and accreditation, brings over 20 years of experience in public education to the role. She worked in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System as both a teacher and assistant principal. Most recently, she joined the Department of Educational Specialties as an assistant professor and assistant graduate coordinator for the Aspiring Administrator Preparation Network at Austin Peay State University. This past year, she served as an inaugural faculty fellow with the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center and is also an Austin Peay State University Online Quality Fundamentals peer reviewer.

“I am both honored and grateful for the opportunity to support the hard work and commitment of the APSU Eriksson College of Education faculty and staff in developing tomorrow’s teachers and school leaders,” Maldonado said.

In her new role, Maldonado will lead the college’s accreditation efforts, serving as the primary facilitator for Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) self-study reports and Specialty Area Programs (SAP) reviews. She will work closely with the college’s coordinator of continuous improvement and director of teacher education to ensure the college maintains its high standards of educational excellence through comprehensive documentation and evidence collection.

“Dr. Gonzalez and Dr. Maldonado represent the innovative leadership our college needs as we continue to advance educational opportunities for all students,” said Dr. Lisa Barron, interim dean of the APSU Eriksson College of Education. “Their combined expertise in assessment, accreditation, and student success will help us strengthen our programs and better serve our growing student population.”

Both associate deans will work closely with college leadership to enhance academic programs and support student and faculty development.

About the Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education

The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs.

The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). For more, visit www.apsu.edu/education.