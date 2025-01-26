33.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Belmont in Hard-Fought Matches

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Swept by Belmont in Nashville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Belmont on Saturday at the Ensworth Tennis Center.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Esteban Ortiz and Sabi Roi, 6-2. Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Esunge Ndumbe and Charlie Robin, 5-3; Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton fell to Diego Castro and Eli Mizerski, 6-0.

Minami, Bolton, and van Galen fell in straight sets in singles. Schaub, Tortajada, and Ranciaro took their matches to three sets but ultimately fell to the Bruins. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Esteban Ortiz/Sabi Roi def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, 6-2
  2. Esunge Ndumbe/Charlie Robin def. Bodi van Galen/Javier Tortajada, 5-3
  3. Diego Castro/Eli Mizerski def. Lucas Ranciaro/Tom Bolton, 6-0

Singles

  1. Esunge Ndumbe def. Sota Minami, 6-3, 6-2
  2. Sabi Roi def. Tom Bolton, 6-2, 6-1
  3. Charlie Robin def. Aeneas Schaub, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5
  4. Diego Castro def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6
  5. Niklas von Hellens def. Bodi van Galen, 6-1, 6-1
  6. Morgan Woodson def. Lucas Ranciaro, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Oakland City and Brescia on February 8th in Evansville, IN.

