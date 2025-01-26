Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 26th–30th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a mix of sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and occasional precipitation.

The week begins with some clouds and a chance of rain and snow showers, but it transitions into a period of sunny and calm weather through midweek. Toward the latter half of the week, rain chances return, bringing a more unsettled pattern.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46°F. A slight chance of sprinkles is possible in the afternoon. Winds will remain calm, shifting to the west-southwest at about 5 mph.

Expect a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night between 11:00pm and midnight. The evening will be cloudy, but skies will gradually clear overnight, with a low of around 26°F. Winds will be calm, and little to no snow accumulation is anticipated.

Sunny skies return Monday with a high near 45°F. Winds will be light, becoming westerly at around 5 mph in the afternoon, offering a pleasant but cool day.

For Monday night, clear conditions continue overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 29°F. A gentle west-southwest wind at about 5 mph will keep the night calm.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly warmer, with a high near 53°F. Winds will pick up slightly from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, making for a comfortable day.

Mostly clear skies will persist Monday night, with a low around 38°F. Winds will remain out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, adding a touch of warmth to the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be another sunny day, with highs reaching near 57°F. A west wind at 5 to 10 mph will bring occasional gusts up to 20 mph, creating a breezy and mild midweek day.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with a low of around 30°F Wednesday night. Winds will calm down, shifting to the west-northwest and becoming nearly still.

Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers developing afternoon are in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures will reach a high near 52°F, with calm winds transitioning to a light southeast breeze in the morning.

Showers are likely after midnight on Thursday under cloudy skies. The low will be around 40°F, with a 60% chance of precipitation, signaling the arrival of a wetter pattern.

The week offers a mix of sunny and mild days, especially from Monday through Wednesday, with daytime highs gradually increasing. As we approach Thursday, clouds and rain showers will make a return, setting up for a potentially wet end to the week. Keep an umbrella handy for late Thursday and beyond.