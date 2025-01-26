50.2 F
Sunday, January 26, 2025
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting at National Guard Armory

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On January 25th, 2025, at approximately 11:55pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the National Guard Armory, 1801 Fort Campbell Boulevard for a shooting that had already occurred.

It was reported that one person had a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers are at the scene, and this is an active and ongoing investigation. The victim with the gunshot wound has been flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter.

No other information is available for release at this time.

