Explore Community Services at CMCSS Transition Fair on March 27th

Montgomery County, TN – On March 27th, 2025, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) invites students and families to the Transition Service Fair, an essential event designed to connect them with resources to achieve their post-secondary goals. The fair will be held at Central Services South, located at 1312 Highway 48, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

Focused on empowering students with disabilities, the event highlights the power of collaboration between educators, families, students, and organizations. Research confirms that such partnerships significantly improve postsecondary outcomes, enabling students to succeed in employment, education, independent living, and community integration.

The fair provides a unique opportunity for attendees to interact directly with representatives from various organizations offering critical services. Participants include Vocational Rehabilitation, Pre-Employment Transition Services, Legal Aid, Austin Peay Disability Services, Disability Rights, TCAT, ECF/Choices, WorkAble TN, the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD), and more.

Families and students are welcome to attend at any time during the event to explore options tailored to their unique needs and aspirations. “This is about equipping students and their families with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to navigate life beyond the classroom,” said Maurice Howard, event organizer.

Organizations interested in participating can contact Maurice Howard at maurice.howard@cmcss.net for more information.

Please pre-register for this event using the registration link to let event organizers know you plan to attend!

Don’t miss this chance to unlock opportunities, build connections, and prepare for a brighter future at the CMCSS Transition Service Fair!