Marsha Blackburn Report: Advancing President Donald Trump’s Agenda

Washington, D.C. – This week was an exciting week in Washington as we welcomed President Donald J.Trump back to the White House. It was an honor to be in the Capitol as our 47th President was inaugurated.

I look forward to working with President Trump to make America safe, healthy, prosperous, and affordable again.

Weekly Rundown

No illegal immigrant who commits an act of sexual violence against a U.S. citizen should be allowed to enter or remain in our country. This week, I introduced legislation to allow the deportation of illegal aliens convicted of sexual offenses or domestic violence and empower border states to place temporary barriers on federal land to protect their communities. Read more here.

The Volunteer State is home to so many iconic musical landmarks – from Graceland in Memphis to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. This week, I introduced legislation to promote music tourism across the state of Tennessee, better protect consumers and artists from scammers, and provide tax deductions to support independent music creators. Read more here.



Since details of the Communist Chinese doping scandal emerged, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has tried to intimidate advocates for fair play at every single turn. I introduced legislation to hold WADA accountable if it refuses to operate as a fair and independent actor. Read more here.



Under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, veterans were discouraged from seeking community care by layers of bureaucratic red tape and a lack of accessibility to their local medical providers. This week, I introduced the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act to help improve veterans’ access to health care by removing unnecessary barriers and empowering veterans to schedule their own appointments at non-VA medical facilities. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

We are currently facing a shortage of highly skilled construction workers, which drives up the price of construction. I introduced bipartisan legislation to expand opportunities for training programs at community colleges and technical education schools to help students enter and excel in the residential construction industry. Read more here.

Laken Riley’s murder was a devastating and senseless tragedy, and we must take action to ensure other American families do not have to endure such unthinkable loss at the hands of criminal illegal aliens. This week, the Laken Riley Act passed the Senate. I’m grateful my colleagues voted to make our communities safer, save lives, and prevent avoidable tragedies. Read more here.

Earlier this month, I joined my Senate colleagues in a tradition that has marked the beginning of each new congressional term since our nation’s founding: reciting the oath of office. Read more about my accomplishments from my last term and priorities for my new term here.

Click here to listen to my recent conversation with Lara Trump on my podcast, “Unmuted with Marsha.”