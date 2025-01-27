APSU’s New Gallery Hosts Yun Shin’s Solo Exhibit ‘Record-Keeping’

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, is continuing the 2024-25 exhibition season with Record-Keeping, a solo exhibition by Austin Peay State University (APSU) assistant professor of art Yun Shin.

The exhibit opened on January 21st and will run through February 7th at The New Gallery, located at 15 Henry Street in APSU’s Art + Design Building. Shin will also present a free artist lecture on her work and creative practice on February 4th at 6:00pm in APSU Art + Design Room 120, and a free reception and gallery talk in conjunction with Clarksville ArtWalk on February 6th from 5:00pm until 7:30pm..

“It is always exciting to be able to exhibit one of our own,” said Michael Dickins, director of The New Gallery. “I offer a solo exhibition to our new APSU Art+Design faculty during the third year of their professorship. This allows the students, colleagues, and community to see the faculty member’s newest creative research.”

Dickins said Shin’s newest body of work draws from her immersion in the unexpected cadences of parenthood.

“Shin and her husband welcomed son Junhee in early 2022,” he said. “Since his arrival, her visual work has shifted to reflect his impact on both daily routines and the breadth of emotions battling for her attention: love, a sense of feeling loved, and worry.”

Exhibition essayist Emily Stokes noted that Shin’s artistic practice was previously based on extended meditative processes. Today, her work has adapted to focus on chronicling her son’s emerging personality.

“As an artist drawn to structure and repetition, Shin finds a kindred spirit in her son as she watches him investigate and invent changeable systems to sort toys and other objects that define his experiences,” Stokes wrote. “In Record-Keeping, Shin unites familiar and experimental approaches to making visual work rooted in documentation and keen observational skills to understand how her son engages with the world.”

Shin’s exhibition and its related events are free and open to the public. Hours for The New Gallery are Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm, following the university’s academic calendar. For more information contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

About the Artist Yun Shin



Yun Shin seeks to capture the quiet moments of ordinary life through objects that evoke a sense of home, memory, and connection. Her artistic process involves ritualistic elements and repetitive acts, reflecting an interest in embracing the emotional significance of seemingly mundane activities. Labor and time are integral components of her work; the hidden investment within each object becomes a vital aspect of its significance.

Shin lives and works in Clarksville, Tennessee, and is an assistant professor of drawing at Austin Peay State University. She holds several art degrees, including an Master of Fine Arts in studio arts from the University of Texas at Austin, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in craft and material studies from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in industrial design from Cho Sun University in South Korea. Shin has exhibited her work in solo and group exhibitions in cities across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Omaha, Des Moines, Nashville, and Minneapolis.

You can learn more about Shin’s work by visiting her website.