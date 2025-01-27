Clarksville Street Department Prepares for Spring Creek Parkway Signal Activation

Clarksville, TN – According to an announcement by the Clarksville Street Department, a new traffic signal is expected to go into operation on February 5th at the intersection of Trenton Road and the new Spring Creek Parkway.

The signal will begin to flash on Wednesday, January 29th, and continue to do so until approximately February 5th. The purpose of flashing the first week is to notify the public of the new intersection.

In addition, the Clarksville Street Department will modify pavement markings along Trenton Road to allow the intersection to function properly. Drivers are asked to remain cautious and expect periodic delays.

Crews will work on the road between 9:00am and 2:00pm to avoid interrupting school traffic.

Spring Creek Parkway

The new traffic signal is part of the Spring Creek Parkway project, which is included in the City’s Transportation 2020+ Plan.

Spring Creek Parkway is a new City street under construction, that is to connect two state (Tennessee Department of Transportation) highways — Trenton Road to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and ultimately, Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard which is a City street.

The project’s ultimate goal is to help relieve traffic pressure on those state highways, as well as Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard and Interstate 24 in Montgomery County.

The first phase of Spring Creek Parkway, which is nearing completion, runs from Trenton Road to Spring Creek.

Phase 2 of the project will include the bridge over the Spring Creek as well as the completed connection to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Phase 2 is expected to begin construction later this year.