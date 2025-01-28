101st Airborne Division Soldiers Join Southern Border Mission, Enhancing Federal Support

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from the 716th Military Police Battalion, part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), departed Fort Campbell for the U.S. southern border on January 25th, 2025. Under the directive of U.S. Northern Command, the deployment aims to bolster support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they address challenges along the border.

This initial deployment includes 1,500 active-duty personnel, bringing the total Title 10 military forces stationed along the border to nearly 4,000. The additional troops will assist in operational efforts to secure the border, including enhancing logistical support and aiding CBP in non-law enforcement capacities. These activities aim to help alleviate strain on border personnel and improve the efficiency of ongoing border operations.

Lt. Col. Phillip Mason, commander of the 716th Military Police Battalion, expressed confidence in the readiness and professionalism of the deployed Soldiers. “Our team is fully trained and prepared to assist in this critical mission,” Mason said. “We are committed to supporting our federal partners in maintaining the safety and security of the United States.”

The Soldiers’ deployment comes amid increased attention on the southern border, highlighting the role of the military in providing additional capabilities during periods of heightened activity. While the mission is non-combative, the presence of military personnel aims to enhance resource coordination and provide much-needed support to CBP and DHS operations.

Fort Campbell leadership emphasized the importance of the 716th Military Police Battalion’s role in this deployment, noting the unit’s reputation for professionalism and excellence. This mission is an extension of the battalion’s commitment to serving both domestic and international needs, showcasing the adaptability and versatility of the 101st Airborne Division.

As the Soldiers step into their new assignment, their contributions are expected to play a significant role in addressing challenges at the southern border, further solidifying the partnership between military forces and civilian agencies in protecting the nation’s interests.