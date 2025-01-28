Austin Peay State University Athletics Recognizes Longtime Supporters with Red Coat Induction Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy along with the Monocle Society will add Tom Creech, Jim Durrett, Kyle Luther, Larry Rocconi Jr., and Jeff Truitt to the Governors’ Red Coat Society during ceremonies at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Bellarmine, January 30th, 2025, at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors’ Red Coat Society is a Hall of Fame for service to Austin Peay athletics. The society was established in 2004 to honor those individuals who have provided longtime support to Governors athletics. The 2025 class is the 20th inducted into the Red Coat Society, which grows to 58 inductees with this year’s class.

The owner and funeral director at McReynolds Nave & Lawson, Creech is an Austin Peay State University graduate as was the former Govs Club President. Creech is now a member of the APSU Alumni Association and a board member with the Top Hat Collective, which is the official NIL collective for Austin Peay State University Athletics. A longtime philanthropic supporter and season ticket holder for all of APSU’s sports, Creech consistently travels to support the Governors on away trips.

From 2014-22, Durrett completed two terms as the Montgomery County mayor. Durrett’s administration completed several projects that have benefitted the local community and Austin Peay, including the Downtown Commons and F&M Bank Arena. Durrett has been a passionate supporter of APSU Athletics through his time, talents, and treasure. Durrett is a consistent fixture at Governors sports events, is involved in philanthropy, and is always winning to help however he can.

The marketing president at Traditions First Bank, Luther is an Austin Peay State University graduate and currently is on the APSU Foundation Board. Luther was a long-time Govs Club member, is now a Monocle Society member, and is the president of the Top Hat Collective. Luther was formerly an APSU Athletics Foundation subcommittee member, is a current Governors’ cabinet member, and is a long-time season football and basketball season ticket holder. Luther’s father, Dave Luther, was inducted into the Red Coat Society in 2016, making them the Society’s first father-son duo to be inducted.

A founding member of the Mitchell, Ross, Rocconi, & McMillan PLLC in Clarksville, Rocconi Jr. is a former APSU Foundation Athletics subcommittee member and a current board member for the Top Hat Collective. A Mississippi native and Ole Miss graduate, Rocconi Jr. has been an avid supporter of Austin Peay football through philanthropical means and as a season ticket holder. Rocconi Jr. has been a constant staple at Austin Peay State University events, supporting all the Governors’ athletic programs during his time in Clarksville.

The Chief Operating Officer at Servpro in Clarksville and a United State Air Force veteran, Truitt is an Austin Peay graduate and is currently a board member for the Top Hat Collective. Truitt is the definition of answering the call, supporting APSU Athletics through his giving and as a season ticket holder for multiple sports, but also by always being there when there is a need that he can help with. Truitt also was a large advocate in pushing through F&M Bank Arena as the former Chief of Staff for Mayor Durrett.

Austin Peay State University extends membership in the Red Coat Society to individuals who have been members in good standing of the Monocle Society or its predecessors for at least five years, supported the athletic programs at Austin Peay State University through financial contributions or participation in Monocle Society fundraisers and other events and provided support to more than one sport, both at home and away, whenever possible and are recognized within the APSU community for their association with Austin Peay State University athletics.

Red Coat Society Induction Classes

2025 – Tom Creech, Jim Durrett, Kyle Luther, Larry Rocconi Jr., Jeff Truitt

2023 – Patty Rye, Brad and Jan Kirtley, Khandra Smalley

2022 – Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, Ed Bunio, Tom Jones, Eunice Washington

2020 – L.M. Ellis, L.W. Harris, Vanessa Hollis

2019 – Joe and Cathi Maynard, Ron Morton

2018 – Jeff Bibb, Ricky Cooksey

2017 – Sherwin Clift, Dr. Don Luck

2016 – Ed Baggett, Dave Luther

2015 – Terry Griffin, Hal Mathews

2014 – Hendricks Fox, Dr. Tim Hall, Jack B. Turner

2013 – Charles Hand

2012 – James Corlew, Don Jenkins, Gary Mathews

2011 – Dr. Bruce Myers

2010 – Jimmy Dunn

2009 – Jerry Nass, Mike O’Malley, Mike Schrecker

2008 – Dwight Dickson, Paula Hallett, Len Rye

2007 – Bill Atkins, Dr. Sherry Hoppe, Dr. Gaines Hunt, Bill Roberts

2006 – Lawrence Baggett, Evans Harvill, Zoot Parker, Carolyn Yarbrough

2005 – Don Corlew, Davis McCutchen, Bobby Mills, Edmund Terrell

2004 – Brandon Buhler, Perkins Freeman, Richard Hardwick, H.R. Wortham