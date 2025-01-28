Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Walgreens Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary of a business that occurred on January 16th around 7:15am at Walgreens, located at 1460 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

An unidentified black male entered the store, went behind the counter, and stole several packs of Newport cigarettes. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Davis at 931.648.0656, ext. 5064.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.