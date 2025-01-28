Legends Bank’s Charlie Koon named to Government Relations Committee for Tennessee Banking Industry

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank proudly announces that Charlie Koon, Senior Vice President and Community & Business/Military Development Manager, has been appointed Chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association’s (TBA) Government Relations Committee.

As part of this role, Charlie will also serve on TBA’s Board of Directors as the Division Chairman for Government Relations.

The Tennessee Bankers Association represents the interests of its member banks to state and federal legislative and regulatory bodies. Through its government relations program, TBA monitors and responds to legislation, serves as a resource to government officials, and promotes active member participation to ensure the banking industry’s voice is heard.

“Charlie’s commitment to our state, whether through his participation in Leadership Tennessee or his service to our military at Fort Campbell and beyond, showcases his ability to focus on matters important to our fellow Tennesseans,” said Colin Barrett, President and CEO of Tennessee Bankers Association. “With a new administration in Washington, Charlie’s connections around the state will allow the Association to move forward with its mission of serving banks and their customers.”

Amy Heaslet, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Tennessee Bankers Association, added, “It’s been a pleasure working with Charlie through TBA’s government relations and BankPac committees and seeing his commitment to TBA and the banking industry. His passion for government relations and relationships with not only bankers but also legislators is bar none. The association’s advocacy efforts will remain one of the strongest in the country under Charlie’s leadership as chairman.”

Charlie Koon shared his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I’m honored to serve as Chairman of the Government Relations Committee and represent an industry that plays such a vital role in our communities. Advocacy is key to ensuring that the voices of bankers and their customers are heard at both the state and federal levels. I look forward to working with TBA and my fellow bankers to continue building strong relationships with legislators and advancing the industry’s priorities.”

At Legends Bank, Charlie has been a key leader, leveraging his extensive background in banking, government, and community leadership to foster growth and support the bank’s commitment to serving its customers and communities. This new role reflects his dedication to the industry and further elevates Legends Bank’s contributions to Tennessee’s financial landscape.

