TWRA charges Gallatin Man in Illegal Goose Harvest at City Park

Gallatin, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has charged a 20-year-old individual with multiple Class B misdemeanors related to the illegal harvest of a goose in a city park in Gallatin, Tennessee.

On Monday, January 20th, an eyewitness reported seeing four individuals exit a vehicle at a Lock 4 Park. The group was dressed in camouflage, with one individual carrying a shotgun. Moments later, the eyewitness heard a gunshot and observed the group returning to their vehicle with a goose.

Gallatin Police were notified and recovered a single 20-gauge shotgun shell at the scene, along with a photograph of the suspects and their vehicle provided by the witness.

TWRA worked in collaboration with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Gallatin Police Department to locate the vehicle. A photo of the vehicle shared on Gallatin Police’s social media platforms generated an anonymous tip, leading authorities to the individuals, a 20-yr-old, 18-year-old, and two juveniles.

A search of the vehicle owner’s residence resulted in the discovery of a goose carcass. Following interviews with those involved, TWRA charged the 20-year-old individual with the following violations: Illegal Take of Wildlife, Illegal Possession of Wildlife, and Violation of Wildlife Management Area Rules. Additionally, the TWRA confiscated the shotgun used in the violation.

