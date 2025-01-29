Austin Peay State University Volunteers Help Restore Florida’s Grayton Beach during Winter Break

Clarksville, TN – During their winter break, a dedicated group of undergraduate students and staff from Austin Peay State University (APSU) embarked on a transformative journey to Santa Rosa Beach State Park as part of the Alternative Break program.

Their mission was to lend a helping hand to Grayton Beach State Park, which consistently ranks among the country’s most beautiful beaches. The group participated in sand dune cleanup and removal of invasive species to encourage endangered species, such as the snowy plover and leatherback turtles, to inhabit the environment.

During their time in Florida, the group engaged in various impactful activities alongside Park Rangers. Highlights of their volunteering experience included removing invasive ty for salamanders and turtles and clearing hurricane debris.

“Going into this trip, I had no idea what impact it would have on me as a person,” said Helen Johnson, an APSU student who participated in the program. “Growing up, I thought the beauty of the beach was something that came naturally, but this past week has taught me there is so much more work behind the scenes to preserve the ecosystem, as well as amazing people you will meet along the way.”

About APSU’s Alternative Break program

The Alternative Break program at Austin Peay State University, facilitated by the Department of Community Engagement & Sustainability, catalyzes social consciousness and community building.

Through immersive service experiences, students gain awareness of pressing social issues and cultivate a deep empathy and responsibility towards their fellow human beings. As they return to campus, their hearts brim with newfound connections and a renewed commitment to serving others, embodying the university’s ethos of fostering engaged and compassionate citizens.