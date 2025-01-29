Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Season Debut in Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins its spring season against Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Missouri, and Murray State, January 30th-February 1st, in Paducah, KY.

The 2024-25 roster includes seven returners in Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Pauline Bruns, Yu-Hua Cheng, Asia Fontana, Ayden Kujawa, and Denise Torrealba.

Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel are set to make their Atlantic Sun Conference debuts this spring.

This will be the first meeting of Austin Peay State University and Louisiana Tech.

APSU is 13-7 all-time against SEMO, with the last matchup being a 6-1 Gov win on February 4th, 2023.

The Governors are 9-15 against the Racers, with the last meeting being a 6-1 Racer win, January 26th, 2024.

