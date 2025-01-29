Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Runaway Teen Alyssa Milam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Alyssa Milam, who has been reported as a runaway. Alyssa was last seen on January 25th at approximately 1:00pm at her residence on Cloverdale Drive.

She was wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama pants at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives believe Alyssa may be traveling toward Knoxville Tennessee.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so an officer can check her welfare or contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.