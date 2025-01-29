52.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Runaway Teen Alyssa Milam
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Runaway Teen Alyssa Milam

News Staff
By News Staff
Alyssa Milam
Alyssa Milam

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Alyssa Milam, who has been reported as a runaway.  Alyssa was last seen on January 25th at approximately 1:00pm at her residence on Cloverdale Drive. 

She was wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama pants at the time of her disappearance. 

Detectives believe Alyssa may be traveling toward Knoxville Tennessee. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so an officer can check her welfare or contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.

Previous article
101st Airborne Soldiers Support Border Security Mission
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information