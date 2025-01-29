62.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
HomePoliticsSenator Bill Powers Secures $600K Grant for Montgomery County Industrial Park
Politics

Senator Bill Powers Secures $600K Grant for Montgomery County Industrial Park

News Staff
By News Staff
District 22 Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers.
District 22 Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers.

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) announced today that the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) has awarded a $600,000 site development grant for the Clarksville-Montgomery North Industrial Park.

“I am thrilled to announce that ECD is granting $600,000 to the Industrial Park,” said Powers. “This funding will assist in road construction to access the site, among other things. Thank you to ECD and all the local officials who put this together.”

The Site Development Grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which provides funding to improve the economies of Tennessee’s rural communities. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 191 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $100 million in assistance to local communities and generating 7,091 new jobs for Tennesseans.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Season Debut in Kentucky
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information