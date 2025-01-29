Senator Bill Powers Secures $600K Grant for Montgomery County Industrial Park

Nashville, TN – State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) announced today that the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) has awarded a $600,000 site development grant for the Clarksville-Montgomery North Industrial Park.

“I am thrilled to announce that ECD is granting $600,000 to the Industrial Park,” said Powers. “This funding will assist in road construction to access the site, among other things. Thank you to ECD and all the local officials who put this together.”

The Site Development Grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which provides funding to improve the economies of Tennessee’s rural communities. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 191 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $100 million in assistance to local communities and generating 7,091 new jobs for Tennesseans.