Austin Peay State University Track and Field Aims for Strong Performance at Lenny Lyles Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The?Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team takes a trip to the bluegrass state for the Lenny Lyles Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Both field and running events kick off at 10:00am.

Last time out, the Governors wrapped up back-to-back Vanderbilt meets by posting eight personal bests. Emma Tucker had two personal bests of her own in both the weight throw and the shot put and two top-twelve finishes.

The last time APSU competed in Louisville, it was highlighted by Mia McGee winning the 400M, and three Govs placing in the top 10 in that race.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.??