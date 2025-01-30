Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Drops ASUN Matchup to Stetson, 79-63

Deland, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 79-63 to Stetson at the Edmunds Center on Thursday.

Stetson (11-10, 5-4 ASUN) quickly took control of the game, leading the Govs 26-5 two minutes into the second quarter. Austin Peay’s (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) scoring drought from 7:40 in the first quarter was ended at 7:42 in the second quarter with a layup by La’Nya Foster, making the score 26-7.

The Hatters led 30-9 until a layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt, followed by free throws from Jordan Boddie, allowed the Governors to get within 15 at 34-19 with a minute remaining in the first half. Boddie completed a three-point play to end the first half with the Hatters leading 35-23.

The Governors would get as close as seven points to the Hatters at 47-40 off of a jumper by Foster with 3:21 left in the third quarter. The Hatters ended the quarter on a 13-8 run, taking the 54-40 lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was the Governors’ most efficient, shooting 58.8 from the floor. Despite scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, the APSU Govs could not overcome the Hatters’ early lead.

The Difference

The first quarter. The Hatters outscored the Governors 19-5 in the first 10 minutes of play, holding them to a 14.3 field goal percentage.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt led with 15 points, and La’Nya Foster had 13.

Foster grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Foster led the team with three assists.

Nisea Burrell had a team-high two steals.

The Governors outscored the Hatters 24-11 from the bench and 14-4 in second-chance points.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team stays in Florida for their Saturday matchup against Florida Gulf Coast. Tip-off is set for 3:00pm.