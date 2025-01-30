46.9 F
Events

Bella’s Closet Hosts First Annual Fashion Fundraiser: A Glamorous Event for a Great Cause

By News Staff
Bella’s Closet First Annual Fashion Fundraiser

Bella’s ClosetClarksville, TN – Get ready for a dazzling display of fashion and philanthropy as Bella’s Closet presents its First Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser on Saturday, February 8th, at The Emerald Clarksville.

Beginning at 11:00am, this spectacular event will feature a runway fashion show, a delicious brunch, and inspiring stories from women whose lives have been touched by Bella’s Closet.

From chic casual wear to polished professional looks, the fashion show will showcase the latest trends, helping guests refresh their wardrobes while supporting a meaningful cause. The runway will come alive with stunning ensembles, celebrating confidence, empowerment, and resilience.

More than just a fashion show, the event will highlight personal testimonials from customers who have received assistance from Bella’s Closet during challenging times. Their stories will showcase the nonprofit’s commitment to helping women in need—whether they are entering the workforce, overcoming economic hardships, or escaping domestic violence situations.

Tickets are $25.00 per person and are available now on Eventbrite (Purchase Here). All proceeds will directly support Bella’s Closet, a nonprofit that has provided free clothing, shoes, accessories, and essential items to local women since 2018.

Don’t miss this unforgettable morning of fashion, food, and philanthropy. Secure your tickets today and join the movement to empower women, uplift communities, and celebrate style with purpose.

The Emerald Clarksville is located at 2651 Hwy 41A Bypass, Clarksville, TN.

Learn more about Bella’s Closet at bellascloset.org

