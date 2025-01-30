36.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 30, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 30th – February 3rd, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 30th – February 3rd, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County area is in for a week of shifting weather patterns, beginning with rain and thunderstorms before clearing skies and warmer temperatures take over.

Expect a wet start to the weekend, followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs ranging from the mid-50s to upper 60s.

On Thursday, showers will dominate the day, with periods of steady rain and possible heavy downpours. Temperatures will reach a high of 58°F, with gusty southeast winds at 10 mph. Rainfall amounts could total up to an inch.

Thursday night will continue the wet trend with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 58°F by early morning as winds shift from southeast to southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

A lingering Friday morning shower is possible, but the skies will clear as the day progresses, bringing sunshine and a high of 64°F. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts.

By Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions return, and temperatures drop to 41°F. Winds will shift from west to north overnight but remain light.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and sun, with a cooler high near 54°F. Winds will be light and variable, with calm conditions expected in the afternoon.

During Saturday night, skies remain partly cloudy, and temperatures hold steady at 41°F. Light winds will turn southerly by evening, setting the stage for a warmer Sunday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with abundant sunshine and a high near 66°F. South-southwest winds will pick up at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night stays mild with partly cloudy skies and a low of 48°F. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead to Monday, mostly sunny skies will keep temperatures comfortable, reaching a high of 67°F.

The week wraps up with Monday night, bringing partly cloudy skies and a low of 42°F, signaling a calm and pleasant transition into the following days.

Overall, the week starts on a stormy note but gradually clears up, leading to a stretch of sunshine and seasonable warmth by the weekend and early next week.

Previous article
After Four Years of Biden Failure, Republicans Are Making America Safe Again
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information