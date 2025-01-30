46.3 F
News

Clarksville Property Taxes Due February 28th, Saturday Hours Added for Convenience

Property Tax

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open on Saturdays from 8:30am to 12:30pm through the month of February, beginning this Saturday, February 1st, 2025. 

No Department of Motor Vehicle services are offered on Saturdays. 

City property tax bills for real and personal property were mailed out in September and are due by February 28th.

The Revenue Office is located on the first floor of City Hall (1 Public Square). Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

Citizens can also visit the North Clarksville City Service Center at 111 Cunningham Lane during normal business hours (Monday through Friday).

For those not wishing to visit the Revenue Office in person, property tax bills can also be paid online at www.cityofclarksville.com/173/Property-Tax

