Roxy Regional Theatre brings A Streetcar Named Desire to the stage for Valentine’s Day

Clarksville, TN – The play that earned Tennessee Williams his first Pulitzer Prize is taking the stage of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre for two weekends beginning on Valentine’s Day. A Streetcar Named Desire, presented by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski, opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 7:00pm on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Sara Fetgatter (who was last seen on the Roxy stage in the Vietnam War drama A Piece of My Heart) stars as fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who moves to New Orleans where her sister Stella (played by Kat Scherer, whom audiences may remember as Shelby in Steel Magnolias) and her brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski (Neil Brown) barely live above squalor in the French Quarter.

Directed by Emily Ruck and featuring Eboné Amos, Jahel Duran Diaz, Carter Hoffer, Angie Morales-Link and Evan Taylor Williams, the play reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject—so far as possible—the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores.

The pressure brought to bear upon her by her sister, with whom she goes to live in New Orleans, intensified by the earthy and extremely “normal” young husband of the latter, leads to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion and, in the end, to madness.

Produced in part by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski with additional funding support provided by Stuart Fillmore and Stacey Streetman, A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., on behalf of The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

Performances run February 14th through February 23rd on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on February 16th, 22nd and 23rd. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, February 14th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances.

On Saturday, February 15th, the theatre is offering a special pre-show “Martini Night” package at 6:00pm. Tickets to “Martini Night” are $50.00 per person and include two martinis and the 7:00pm performance.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.