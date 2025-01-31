APSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Florida Road Trip at Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday

Austin Peay (10-10 | 5-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast (18-3 | 9-0 ASUN)

Saturday, February 1st, 2025 | 3:00pm CT / 4:00pm ET

Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its stay in the Sunshine State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at Alico Arena. The game is slated to begin at 3:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) dropped a 79-63 decision to Stetson Thursday at the Edmunds Center. Sa’Mya Wyatt led with 15 points. The freshman is averaging a 58.5 field goal percentage, which ranks first in the Atlantic Sun Conference. She paces the Govs with an average of 13.6 points per game.

Florida Gulf Coast (18-3, 9-0 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 63-50 win over Lipscomb, Thursday at Alico Arena. Emani Jefferson led the Eagles with a 21-point, 16-rebound performance. Lauryn Taylor and Khamari Mitchell-Steen also saw double figures in the win, as Taylor picked up 12 boards to complete her double-double.



This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Eagles, with FGCU leading the series 4-0.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 58.5 field goal percentage. Her 117 made field goals rank third.

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 29 blocks and 1.45 blocks per game.

Foster’s 40.5 field goal percentage is seventh, with her 6.8 rebounds per game ranking eighth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (6.8), assists (2.5), blocks (1.5), and steals (1.7).

Wyatt’s 13.6 points per game and 58.5 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads Austin Peay State University with 21 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 73.3 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

APSU head coach Brittany Young is 0-4 against the Eagles.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Hatters

Their Head Coach: Chelsea Lyles is in her first season at the helm of FGCU women’s basketball and is 18-1 in her time in Fort Myers.

2024-25 Record: 18-3, 9-0 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 29-5, 16-0 ASUN

Last Season Result: Won the ASUN Championship with a 76-47 victory over Central Arkansas on March 16th. Fell to No. 5 Oklahoma, 73-70, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team faces Queens on Thursday in Charlotte, NC, with tip-off set for 6:00pm.