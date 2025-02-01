D1Baseball.com Names APSU Baseball’s John Bay ASUN Preseason Player of the Year

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s John Bay, who returns after a Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference and ABCA All-Southeast Region campaign in 2024, was named the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year by D1Baseball.com.

Last season, Bay was ranked in the top 10 of nine ASUN offensive categories. He ranked in the top five for slugging percentage (.817), OPS (1.288), RBI (72), doubles (20), and home runs (24). Bay’s 24 home runs ranked second, just under former teammate and MLB Draft selection Lyle Miller-Green, who was picked in the 17th round by the Chicago White Sox.

The senior slugging outfielder, Bay, was recently named Perfect Game’s 2025 ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, January 21st and is listed by D1Baseball.com as the ASUN’s No. five draft prospect.

Bay and the Governors, who were picked to finish first as ASUN Co-Champions with Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast by D1Baseball.com, are gearing up for their 2025 campaign and season opener on February 14th, against New Mexico at the MLB Desert Invitational. There, they will face three new opponents as they meet New Mexico, Seton Hall, and Grand Canyon, all for the first time in program history. They round off their trip to the desert with a Monday matchup against Arizona State on February 17th.

Fans can meet the 2025 Austin Peay baseball team during Saturday’s First Pitch Banquet at the Winfield Dunn Center. MLB legends Rafael Palmeiro and Robin Ventura, along with NCAA All-American Montana Fouts, headline the event, which starts at 6:00pm. Tickets are available for $50.00. Doors open at 5:00pm with live music preceding the featured speakers. Several silent auction items, along with Austin Peay State University jerseys, will again be available for an additional donation.