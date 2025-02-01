Undermanned #8 Tennessee Vols Basketball Crush #5 Florida, 64-44, in Statement Victory

Knoxville, TN – Down two starters and playing with just seven scholarship competitors, the No. 8 Tennessee men’s basketball team turned in a dominant performance Saturday afternoon, toppling No. 5/6 Florida, 64-44.

Senior guard Zakai Zeigler (right knee) and senior forward Igor Mili?i? Jr. (illness) both missed the contest for eighth-ranked Tennessee (18-4, 5-4 SEC), but their teammates excelled in front of a sold-out Food City Center. Fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier scored a game-high 19 points for the Volunteers, who improved to 7-1 all-time in AP top-10 home matchups, including 4-0 under head coach Rick Barnes, who also moved to 6-0 at home against AP top-five foes in Knoxville.

Tennessee is now, per ESPN, the first program in SEC history to win six consecutive home games against AP top-five foes. The decision, the Volunteers’ largest ever versus an AP top-five team, snapped Florida 1,167-game streak of scoring 45-plus points.

Both sides got off to slow starts on the offensive end, with Tennessee missing its first four field goals before a make at the 17:15 mark and Florida (18-3, 5-3 SEC) missing its initial five attempts before a make at the 16:23 mark, at which point it took a 6-2 lead.

The Volunteers took their first lead, 14-13, on a 3-pointer by Lanier with 8:10 on the timer. The go-ahead basket came during a stretch of 5:45 during which they held the Gators scoreless and forced six straight field-goal misses. However, the home team then missed its next six shots at the other end, going scoreless for 4:06, as Florida went back up by three.

A transition 3-pointer by Lanier, after a possession on which Tennessee blocked two shots, put the Volunteers back in front, 21-19, with 1:32 left in the stanza. They stretched the lead to a game-high three, 24-21, at the break. Both sides shot under 30.0 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, with each logging a 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) long-range clip.

The Volunteers scored the first six points of the second frame, making it a 14-2 extended run over 4:25, to go ahead by nine, 30-21, with 18:08 left.

Buoyed by four consecutive points from junior forward Felix Okpara, they extended the lead up to a dozen, 40-28, with 14:41 on the clock and then pushed it to 13, 43-30, on a 3-pointer by senior guard Jordan Gainey with 12:59 remaining. The surge came during a span of 6:07 without allowing a made field goal, forcing five straight misses.

After a basket by the Gators, Tennessee went on a 9-0 run in just 4:07, growing the advantage to 19, 52-33, with 6:46 to play. It held Florida scoreless without a point for 4:29, as the visitors missed six straight shots until the 6:32 mark. However, even after the make, Lanier drilled back-to-back 3-pointers—sandwiched around a pair of free throws—to push the cushion all the way to 21, 58-37, with just 5:39 on the timer.

Florida got the margin down to 16 with 2:54 left, but Tennessee scored the last four points, capping the scoring with an emphatic alley-oop dunk by Okpara to claim the 20-point triumph.

Lanier’s game-best point total featured a 5-of-9 mark from 3-point range, adding with five rebounds, one shy of his season best. Gainey scored 16 points and led all players in both assists (five) and minutes (37), setting season highs—and new top marks as a Volunteer—in both categories.

Okpara totaled 10 points and a co-team-leading eight rebounds, finishing 4-of-5 from the floor and making both of his free throws. Senior guard Jahmai Mashack had eight points and matched Okpara with a co-career-high eight boards, plus recorded a season-high-tying four assists. Sophomore forward Cade Phillips added seven points on 3-of-5 shooting to go along with a game-best three blocks in a career-high 28 minutes.

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., finished as the lone Gator with double digits in the scoring column, pacing the team with 10 points on a 3-of-13 clip. The Volunteers held him without a point in the second stanza. Junior guard Denzel Aberdeen had eight points, shooting 6-of-8 at the line, and sophomore forward Thomas Haugh registered six to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Tennessee held Florida to just 24.5 percent (13-of-53) shooting, including 14.8 percent (4-of-27) beyond the arc. The former is the first time the Gators finished below 25.0 percent in the last 20 seasons (2005-25), with the only other time they were under even 26.0 percent in that stretch on December 15th, 2007. The latter figure was the program’s lowest since March 17th, 2024.



Meanwhile, Florida’s 44 points marked its fewest in any game in nearly 35 years, dating to a 40-point showing on February 10th, 1990.

Next Up For UT Men's Basketball

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team concludes a three-game homestand Wednesday at 6:00pm CT (7:00pm ET) when they take on No. 20/21 Missouri at Food City Center, live on SEC Network.

