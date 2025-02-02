APSU’s Legends of Business Series to Feature Top Industry Leaders

Clarksville, TN –

Sherry Franklin, director of sales and marketing for Renaissance Nashville Hotel, will join APSU students, faculty, and guests to share their experience as community leaders.

Events will be held and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can expect unique insights into the speakers’ diverse experiences and successes.

“Shannon and Sherry are phenomenal business leaders in our region, and we are excited to share their experiences with the Austin Peay State University community this spring in continuation of our Legends of Business speaker series with Legends Bank,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, said. “This series continues to evolve, allowing our students and other community stakeholders to learn from some of the very best in the business, while providing valuable insight into their chosen career paths.”

Shannon Myers – February 26th

Shannon Myers is senior vice president and CFO for the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, and the Tennessee Titans Foundation. She is entering her fifth season with the club. Her primary responsibilities include managing all corporate accounting and financial reporting, establishing budgets, forecasting, and managing cash flow.

In addition, she oversees the club’s People and Culture team, which focuses on employee engagement, employee development, and benefits administration. Myers is the executive sponsor for the club’s Professional Women’s Network and chair of the club’s Sustainability Committee. Prior to joining the club, she worked in public accounting with Ernst & Young in Nashville for over 10 years.

Sherry Franklin – April 16th

Sherry Franklin is the director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, where she brings nearly 25 years of expertise in tourism and hospitality to her role and the downtown Nashville community.

Franklin earned a Bachelor of Science in office administration from the University of Mississippi. Prior to joining the hotel, she worked with the old Nashville Convention Center for 10 years. In 2000, she began her journey with Marriott and the Renaissance Nashville Hotel as a senior sales manager, eventually working up to her current role. Under her leadership, the hotel has achieved record growth, consistently secured stellar guest events, and successfully guided the hotel’s local and national sales and marketing efforts.

Franklin was honored with a Marriott International Lifetime Achievement Award last year for her outstanding contributions.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.