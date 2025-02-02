55.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls to Southeastern Missouri Despite Singles Wins

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Drops Hard-Fought Match Against Southeast Missouri in Paducah. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisPaducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team lost to Southeastern Missouri 5-2 on Saturday. 

Denise Torreabla and Sophia Baranov got things started for the Govs, taking their singles match, 6-0, against Maja Bajorek and Mia Mayerová. Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng fell 6-0 to Lera Valeeva, and Kristina Kozakova while Ayden Kujawa and Alice Bolton took a 7-6 loss against Claudia Casas and Juliette Demunck.

Baranov and Fontana built on their early momentum, each taking singles victories. Baranov defeated Valeeva, 6-1, 7-5, as Fontana took a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Demunck.

Kujawa took a 6-1, 6-0 loss on court three to Bajorek, and Alice Bolton fell to Mayerová, 6-0, 6-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on February 7th as they take on Louisville at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Lera Valeeva/Kristina Kozakova def. Asia Fontana/Sophia Baranov, 6-0
  2. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Maja Bajorek/Mia Mayerová , 6-0
  3. Claudia Casas/Juliette Demunck def. Ayden Kujawa/Alice Bolton, 7-6

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Lera Valeeva, 6-1, 7-5
  2. Asia Fontana def. Juliette Demunck, 6-1, 7-6 (5)
  3. Maja Bajorek def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-1, 6-0
  4. Mia Mayerová Def Alice Bolton, 6-0, 6-0
  5. No player
  6. No player

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

