Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 3rd–6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County area will experience a mix of pleasant sunshine and increasing rain chances throughout the week. Temperatures will be mild, with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s before a cooling trend later in the week.

While the early days will be dry and warm, rain and thunderstorms are expected midweek, followed by lingering showers and cooler temperatures.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies will dominate, with a high near 65°F. Winds from the south-southwest will range from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Sunday night will bring partly cloudy conditions and a low of around 47°F, with lighter south winds near 5 mph.

Monday will be warm and sunny, with temperatures climbing to 71°F. South winds will continue at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday night will remain partly cloudy, with a low of around 51°F. After midnight, winds will shift from the south-southwest to the north-northwest.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies and a high near 65°F. A light north wind will shift to the east by the afternoon.

Tuesday night will become mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers after midnight and a low near 53°F. Winds will be light, shifting from northeast to south-southeast overnight.

Wednesday will bring a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before noon, with a high around 70°F. South-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday night will see an increasing likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, with a 70% chance of precipitation and a low of 58°F. Southwest winds will stay around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with showers likely in the morning and a high near 68°F. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and a cooler low of 42°F.

As the week progresses, early warmth will give way to increasing clouds and rain, with a cooling trend setting in by Thursday night. Be prepared for changing conditions, especially midweek when thunderstorms and showers become more likely.