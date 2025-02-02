72.3 F
Monday, February 3, 2025
Clarksville Police respond to Shooting at Chum’s Discount Tobacco Store on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 5:42pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had already occurred. The caller was calling from 101st Adult Dentistry, stating his passenger had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound but it was determined that the shoot occurred at Chum’s Discount Tobacco Store, 811 Peachers Mill Road.

The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare and his status is unknown at this time. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating this incident and no other information is available at this time.

Citizens in the immediate area of Chums Market are asked to check their video surveillance cameras beginning around 5:30pm to see if they notice anything suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 immediately. No other information is available for release at this time.

