Marsha Blackburn Report: Confirming President Donald Trump’s Cabinet

Washington, D.C. – As President Donald J. Trump wraps up his second week in office, Senate Republicans have worked overtime to confirm his cabinet picks as quickly as possible.

This week, we moved Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick, and FBI director nominee Kash Patel forward in the confirmation process.

President Trump has picked an exemplary cabinet, and the American people have spoken: they want to see real change in our institutions. I look forward to voting for all of these nominees and putting our 47th President’s team fully in place.

Weekly Roundup

Tennessean Roddie Edmonds’ bravery saved the lives of hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers during World War II, and his valor deserves official commendation. On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I introduced the Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds Congressional Gold Medal Act, which would posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal to Master Sergeant Roderick “Roddie” Edmonds in recognition of his heroic actions during World War II. Read more here.

This week, I released a statement on my legislative priorities for the budget reconciliation package. I support President Trump’s efforts to limit the power of unelected bureaucrats in Washington and to hold federal agencies accountable for how they spend Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars, and I’m fighting to secure big wins for Tennesseans in the upcoming reconciliation package. Read more here.

Tens of millions of families and small businesses across the country use wireless routers as their primary access point to the internet. This week, I introduced legislation to safeguard Americans’ communications networks from technology controlled by foreign adversaries, including routers and modems. Read more here.

This week, I sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to sound the alarm on the exploitative practice of radio stations and networks offering an artist more airtime in exchange for performing a free show. I am writing to bring attention to an issue critically impacting Tennessee’s content creators, particularly songwriters and musicians. Read more here. I also introduced the American Music Fairness Act to ensure artists are paid for the use of their songs on AM and FM radio stations.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Earlier this month, I introduced bipartisan legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations. Currently, the Internal Revenue Service has the authority to postpone filing deadlines in the event of a presidentially-declared federal disaster, but this does not extend to state-level emergencies.

I also reintroduced the Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act this week, which would help address the increasingly pervasive sexual assault and harassment of Federal Bureau of Prisons employees by inmates. Read more here.

Nothing is more important for our national sovereignty than control of our borders. That’s why, in November, the American people gave President Donald Trump an overwhelming mandate to finally secure our southern border after four years of Biden-Harris failures. Thankfully, the President has already taken many steps to ensure that happens. Read more about this in my weekly column here.