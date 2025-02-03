APSU Men’s Basketball Ready for Key Conference Battle at F&M Bank Arena against North Alabama, Wednesday

Austin Peay (9-13 | 4-6 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (15-8 | 7-3 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team returns home for its longest home stand of the season, which begins with a Wednesday Atlantic Sun Conference 7:00pm contest against North Alabama on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The meeting between the Governors (9-14, 4-6 ASUN) and Lions (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) already is the second of the season between the two. North Alabama earned an 88-84 overtime win against APSU, January 25th, in Florence, Alabama.

Most recently, Austin Peay State University is coming off an 88-82 loss at Eastern Kentucky, Saturday. Sai Witt paced APSU with a season-high 29 points in the effort against the Colonels, marking the graduate forward’s fourth time leading the team in the scoring column. Junior guard LJ Thomas led APSU with nine rebounds against EKU, marking the second-most rebounds of his career and his sixth time pacing the Govs on the boards.

Through 10 ASUN games thus far, Austin Peay State University sits ninth in league standings but is just three games out of a four-way tie for second place with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Thomas leds APSU with 14.0 points per game this season, while Anton Brookshire has led the Govs with 16.7 points a night through league play. Thomas, who has started nine-straight games in APSU’s backcourt, also leads the team with 45 three-pointers, 32 of which have come against conference foes.

North Alabama has won four of its last five games entering Wednesday’s clash in Clarksville and is coming off a 94-65 win against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The Lions, Lipscomb, Queens, and Jacksonville all are tied for second in ASUN standings at 7-3 and just a game behind league-leading Florida Gulf Coast who is 8-2.

Jacari Lane is one of four Lions to average double figures this season with 16.6 points per game. The junior guard also leads his team with 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 34.0 minutes per game since the turn of the new year.

Wednesday’s game, and all ASUN contests, will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:00pm contest. The game, which will directly follow the women’s basketball 2:00pm contest, will be APSU’s Hall of Fame Game.