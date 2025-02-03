APSU Partners with NALTC to Tackle Workforce Shortages in Electrical Industry

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has teamed up with the North American Lineman Training Center (NALTC) to help address pressing workforce shortages in the region.

This new partnership aims to provide essential training to individuals seeking careers in the vital field of electrical power line installation, maintenance, and repair.

The NALTC program equips students with a blend of classroom instruction and hands-on fieldwork, emphasizing the safety and practical skills needed to work with high-voltage electrical systems. Graduates emerge as highly trained linemen, ready to fill critical roles in maintaining the country’s infrastructure.

“APSU plays a pivotal role in supporting the economic development of Clarksville and Montgomery County by equipping our community with the skilled workforce necessary for today and tomorrow,” said Jeff Walton, director of APSU’s Professional and Workforce Development Center (PWDC). “Our partnership with NALTC provides an invaluable opportunity for Tennesseans to gain the qualifications needed to step into these crucial infrastructure positions.”

Registration is now open for the program’s Summer 2025 and Fall 2025 sessions. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or G.E.D., and pass a Department of Transportation-approved physical exam.

Tuition for the program is $12,000, with additional fees for books and materials. Financial aid is available for eligible students through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding via Workforce Essentials and through VA funding for veterans.

The NALTC is located about 40 miles southwest of Clarksville in McEwen, Tennessee. Housing options are available for students wishing to stay close to campus during the 528-hour program.

“I’m thrilled to partner with APSU in their mission to strengthen the Middle Tennessee workforce,” said Andy McComas, owner and operator of NALTC. “APSU has demonstrated a genuine commitment to supporting transitioning military personnel and providing the community with access to valuable services, including financial aid and educational opportunities. I’m proud to be a part of this impactful partnership.”

Those interested in applying or learning more can contact the North American Lineman Training Center at 931.582.4161 or studentservices@naltc.com, or the APSU Professional and Workforce Development Center at pro-work-center@apsu.edu or 931.221.7816.

“Lineman work is not only rewarding, but it’s also an essential service to our communities,” Walton said. “These skilled professionals ensure that our hospitals, fire stations, and other critical services remain operational during power outages. The lineman trade offers good pay, dynamic schedules, and the satisfaction of knowing you’re making a difference in people’s lives.”

About APSU Professional and Workforce Development Center

The Professional and Workforce Development Center (PWDC) at Austin Peay State University reflects the institution’s evolving commitment to addressing local workforce needs. Originally focused on noncredit workshops, the PWDC now offers targeted programs that align with the university’s academic strengths. The center provides accessible training for individuals seeking to enhance their skills and enter high-demand industries.

Learn more at www.apsu.edu/continuing-education/index.php.

About North American Lineman Training Center

North American Lineman Training Center (NALTC) has grown into one of the largest and most respected trade schools in the United States. Located in McEwen, Tennessee, NALTC offers comprehensive, safety-focused training for the next generation of line workers. The center’s growth, under Institutional Director Andy McComas, reflects the increasing demand for qualified linemen.

The NALTC campus spans 115 acres and includes several fully equipped training yards, pole stacks, 4,500-square-foot classroom and administration buildings, and student recreation areas, which offer a robust educational experience in Tennessee’s scenic countryside.

Learn more about NALTC and its partnership with APSU at https://www.apsu.edu/continuing-education/index.php.