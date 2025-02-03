Austin Peay State University College of STEM’s Public Observatory Nights Set for Spring

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy has announced four dates for Public Observatory Nights this spring at the Farm and Environmental Education Center, located at 1991 Pickens Road.

APSU’s Public Observatory Nights are a must-attend for astronomy enthusiasts of all ages, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the wonders of the universe and explore celestial objects through state-of-the-art telescopes.

Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or just curious about the cosmos, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of the night sky.

With time changes looming, observation nights will start at different times. Temperatures drop after sunset, so please dress accordingly.

Austin Peay State University’s Spring 2025 Observatory Nights

Saturday, February 8th (event starts at 7:00pm)

Saturday, April 5th (event starts at 6:30pm)

Saturday, May 3rd (event starts at 6:00pm)

Please register HERE for tickets to the February event. Tickets are free but only available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of 50 patrons per session. A waiting list will be compiled for those who miss out, giving them a chance to attend the next month’s observation night before general public tickets are available.

Event Notes

This is a rain or shine event.

Bathrooms are available.

Please drive slowly when on Austin Peay State University property.

Parking will be guided by Austin Peay State University students; you will be asked to park on the grass near the facility.

Patrons are welcome and encouraged to bring camp chairs, binoculars, jackets and blankets.

Patrons are discouraged from bringing flashlights or using their phone flashlights during the event.

Austin Peay State University, including the Farm and Environmental Education Center and Observatory, is a smoke- and vape-free facility.

Austin Peay State University is committed to ensuring that all facilities, including the observatory, are accessible to everyone. The observatory is equipped with ramps and handrails to provide access for individuals with mobility impairments. We strive to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors and are happy to assist with any specific needs or requests.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

