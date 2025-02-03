72.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 3, 2025
Clarksville Police Department releases name of shooting victim at Chum's Discount Tobacco
News

Clarksville Police Department releases name of shooting victim at Chum’s Discount Tobacco

News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports the victim from the Sunday afternoon incident succumbed to their injuries. The victim is 15-year-old Ikehliayon Hite of Clarksville, Tennessee. The next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or additional video footage, please contact CPD Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip online at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=591# or call the Tipline, 931.645.8477.

