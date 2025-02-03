Customs House Museum Hosts Powerful Black History Film & Discussion February 8th

Clarksville, TN – This Black History Month, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is inviting the community to take a deep dive into America’s complex racial history with Reel Stories: A Black History Film & Talk on February 8th, 2025, at 12:30pm.

In partnership with Black Clarksville, the museum will present a screening of Stamped from the Beginning, a gripping documentary that examines the deep-seated origins of racist ideas in America. Based on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s bestselling book, the film takes an unflinching look at how racial bias has been woven into the fabric of American history, shaping policies, culture, and societal norms.

The event doesn’t end with the film—after the screening, attendees will have the chance to engage in a thought-provoking discussion, unpacking the documentary’s themes and their impact on today’s world. This interactive conversation will provide a space for reflection, dialogue, and connection, fostering a deeper understanding of how historical narratives continue to influence modern society.

“Bringing Stamped from the Beginning to the community is about more than just watching a film—it’s about igniting conversation and inspiring change,” said a museum representative. “We hope this event sparks meaningful discussions that will extend beyond the walls of the museum.”

The event is free and open to the public, though museum admission is not included. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a social justice advocate, or simply curious about how the past shapes the present, this is a must-attend event for anyone seeking to expand their perspective.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history, engage in important dialogue, and honor Black History Month in a powerful way.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org