Marsha Blackburn, Alex Padilla, Thom Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Ensure Artists Receive Fair Compensation for Their Songs

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the bipartisan American Music Fairness Act to ensure artists and music creators are paid for the use of their songs on AM/FM radio.

This legislation would bring corporate radio broadcasters in line with all other music streaming platforms, which already pay artists for their music.

“As the heart of country music and the birthplace of the blues, Tennessee has produced so many songwriters and artists that have undeniably made their mark on history, whether that be on Beale Street, Music Row, or the hills of East Tennessee,” said Senator Blackburn. “The United States is the only democratic country in the world in which artists are not paid for the use of their music on AM and FM radio. This legislation would close an outdated loophole that has allowed corporate broadcasters to take advantage of artists and their songs for decades.”

“California’s artists enrich our country’s music scene, but our laws unfairly deny them the pay they deserve for their work on AM/FM radio broadcasts,” said Senator Padilla. “As we celebrated the accomplishments of our musical artists at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this past weekend, we must also commit to treating them with the dignity and respect they deserve for the music they produce and we enjoy every day.”

“Artists and music creators deserve to be fairly compensated for their work,” said Senator Tillis. “For too long, FM and AM radio stations have enjoyed the benefits of playing music without compensating the artists. This commonsense legislation makes an important step towards ensuring that our nation’s artists are recognized and paid for the value that they bring to our airwaves.”

“America’s musical artists enrich our lives, yet they are denied royalties when their music is broadcast on AM/FM radio,” said Senator Booker. “This bipartisan legislation will close a loophole that keeps artists and creators from being paid for their work, while also ensuring that small and local stations are protected and preserved. Musicians bring joy and vibrancy to our country, and they should be compensated for their hard work.”

Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) is introducing companion legislation in the House of Representatives this week:

“Now is the time for the United States to finally adopt the proven global standard of compensating our artists for music broadcast over the radio,” said Representative Issa. “AMFA represents a best effort to modernize our system and finally recognize and reward the artists for all they have given us. After significant progress last Congress, I thank my friend Senator Blackburn for her continued leadership and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and on both ends of Capitol Hill to make this overdue reform a reality.”

American Music Fairness Act

The United States is the only democratic country in the world in which artists are not compensated for the use of their music on AM/FM radio. By requiring broadcast radio corporations to pay performance royalties to creators for AM/FM radio plays, the American Music Fairness Act would close an antiquated loophole that has allowed corporate broadcasters to forgo compensating artists for the use of their music for decades.

The American Music Fairness Act would:

Require terrestrial radio broadcasters to pay royalties to American music creators when they play their songs;



Protect small and local stations who qualify for exemptions – specifically those that fall under $1.5 million in annual revenue and whose parent companies fall under less than $10 million in annual revenue overall – by allowing them to play unlimited music for less than $500 annually; and



Create a fair global market that ensures foreign countries pay U.S. artists for the use of their songs overseas.



In recognition of the important role of locally owned radio stations in communities across the U.S., the American Music Fairness Act also includes strong protections for small, college, and non-commercial stations.

Click here for bill text.

Endorsements

The American Music Fairness Act is endorsed by the Recording Academy, SAG-AFTRA, the American Association of Independent Music, the MusicFirst Coalition, the Recording Industry Association of America, SoundExchange, and the American Federation of Musicians.

“For more than a century, American artists and producers have been denied the basic right to earn compensation for their own creation broadcast on AM/FM Radio. The Recording Academy is grateful for the leadership of Reps. Issa and Nadler and Senators Blackburn and Padilla for introducing the American Music Fairness Act, and we urge Congress to finally pay creators for their work.” – Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy

“Just a few notes of a beloved song can transport you a million miles away. Popular music has helped define and reflect the culture in which we live, speaking to our evolving values and shared concerns. It’s outrageous that the recording artists, vocalists and musicians who bring it to life and enrich our lives receive no compensation from airplay on AM/FM radio. It’s downright un-American to exploit people and not pay them. The AMFA legislation will help close that loophole and restore fairness, so that artists are paid when their songs are played on AM/FM radio, just as they are in other mediums. Our gratitude to Reps Issa and Nadler and Sens. Padilla and Blackburn for taking leadership roles on this important legislation.” – Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA

“The American Music Fairness Act is long overdue. The radio industry has no valid justification for refusing to compensate the recording artists who form the backbone of their business. Our laws align us with regimes like Iran and North Korea, allowing foreign broadcasters to exploit American musicians without paying them a dime. Congress must hold mega broadcasters accountable to put American musicians first. A2IM commits to working with our congressional champions to get it done.” – Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of American Association of Independent Music

“For too long, big radio companies have had a powerful hold on Washington, D.C. It’s time for Congress to stand up for artists, not big radio companies, and ensure working musicians – backup musicians and vocalists who work 9-to-5 jobs to make ends meet – can better earn a living. That means passing the American Music Fairness Act and ensuring that artists are finally compensated when their music plays on AM/FM radio.” – Former U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, Co-Chair of the MusicFirst Coalition

“The American Music Fairness Act takes a smart, calibrated approach towards solving a decades old problem in the radio industry. When enacted into law, AMFA will ensure recording artists and copyright owners are paid fairly for recorded music regardless of the technology used to broadcast it while carefully protecting small and noncommercial stations to preserve truly local radio our communities depend upon. This practical, compromise legislation has previously passed the House Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support and we applaud Chairman Issa and his colleagues for working to advance this important legislation.” – Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America

“Radio conglomerates operating thousands of AM/FM stations across the U.S., make billions in profits, employ legions of lobbyists, and spend millions each year to influence lawmakers, all while continuing to refuse to pay the artists whose songs they play on the airwaves. This unfair double standard is the result of a loophole – one that can only be closed by Congress by passing the American Music Fairness Act so artists are paid for the work they do.” – Michael Huppe, President & CEO of SoundExchange

“The American Music Fairness Act (AMFA) will fix a broken and unfair system. Musicians deserve compensation when their work is played on terrestrial radio. On this issue, the United States is out of step with the rest of the free world. AMFA will correct that. Thank you, Reps. Issa and Nadler, for recognizing the value of our work.” – Tino Gagliardi, International President of the American Federation of Musicians