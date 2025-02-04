Blood Assurance Urges African American Donors to Save Lives During Black History Month

Clarksville, TN – In honor of Black History Month, Blood Assurance is calling on African American donors to help meet a life-saving need, especially for individuals battling sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease, which disproportionately affects African Americans, often requires frequent blood transfusions. The best matches for these patients come from donors of the same ethnic background. One in three African American donors is a match for a sickle cell patient, but African Americans only make up about three percent of blood donors in the United States.

To help bridge the gap, Blood Assurance is proud to welcome Lorean Mays as its new African American and Sickle Cell Initiative Manager, a role dedicated to strengthening community engagement and increasing blood donations within the Black community.

“There are countless patients in our community whose lives depend on a consistent supply of blood that is the closest match possible,” said Lorean Mays. “My goal is to not only raise awareness about the need for African American donors but also to address concerns and misconceptions that may prevent individuals from donating. By coming together, we can make a powerful impact and save so many lives.”

Blood Assurance is committed to providing every patient with the best possible blood match. We encourage donors to visit our drives or donor centers and invite community organizations, places of worship, and businesses to host blood drives to help save lives.

All donors who give between February 1st and the 14th will receive two pairs of matching gloves.

O-negative donors and AB-Plasma donors will also be eligible for a $25.00 e-gift card.

To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800.962.0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Clarksville Area Blood Drives

02/03/2025

North Central Institute (NCI)

168 Jack Miller Boulevard

Clarksville, TN

10:00am until 02:00pm

02/06/2025

Governor’s Square Mall

2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Suite 92

Clarksville, TN

1:00pm until 6:00pm

02/17/2025

ReStore Habitat for Humanity

404 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN

11:00am until 3:00pm

02/20/2025

Mathews Nissan

185 Highway 76

Clarksville, TN

3:00pm until 5:00pm

02/20/2025

Tennova ER Sango

1325 Hwy 76

Clarksville, TN

11:00am until 2:00pm

02/21/2025

Vineyard Church Clarksville

2182 Old Russellville Pike

Clarksville, TN

2:00pm until 6:00pm

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.