Clarksville Police Identify 72-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Tiny Town Road Crash

Clarksville, TN – The pedestrian involved in the incident on Tiny Town Road on January 31st, 2025, has been identified as 72-year-old Roger H. Holmes of Clarksville. Next of kin notifications have been completed.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Holmes was walking along Tiny Town Road and attempted to cross the roadway when he was struck by two passing vehicles.

At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing without any reflective material.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.