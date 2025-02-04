44.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Identify 72-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Tiny Town Road Crash
News

Clarksville Police Identify 72-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Tiny Town Road Crash

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The pedestrian involved in the incident on Tiny Town Road on January 31st, 2025, has been identified as 72-year-old Roger H. Holmes of Clarksville. Next of kin notifications have been completed.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Holmes was walking along Tiny Town Road and attempted to cross the roadway when he was struck by two passing vehicles.

At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing without any reflective material.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.

Previous article
The Butterfly Effect: How the Thyroid Gland Controls Energy, Metabolism & Health
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information