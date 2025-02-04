44.2 F
Clarksville Police Seek Suspect in Church Vandalism Spree

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are actively investigating multiple incidents of vandalism reported at various churches over the past few days.

Churches of different denominations in the Memorial Extension, Sango Road, and Highway 76 areas have reported damage, including broken windows on buildings and vehicles.

At this time, investigators do not believe these incidents to be hate crimes. The total estimated damage is approximately $9000.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect driving a white, four-door vehicle, believed to be a Kia Forte, with a malfunctioning driver-side brake light.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you recognize the vehicle or have any information, please dial 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744, or Sergeant Inman with MCSO at 931.648.0611 ext. 13414

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

