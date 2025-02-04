TCAT Dickson Secures $160K Grant to Boost Rural Healthcare Workforce

Dickson, TN – TCAT Dickson has received $160,750 from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Rural Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative making them one of five TCAT’s across Tennessee and one of thirty-eight entities to receive these grant funds.

Dr. Levi Mayer, Vice President of Academics and Compliance for TCAT Dickson, said the funds will be used in multiple ways for TCAT Dickson students enrolled at the Dickson and Clarksville, campuses but will also benefit others working in the nursing industry. About half of the funds will be allotted for extra certifications, while half will be dedicated to student assistance for those enrolled in TCAT Dickson healthcare career programs.

“A portion of the funds will be used for tuition scholarships for IV Therapy classes which will be open to those active in the workforce and sent to us by their employers. IV Therapy scholarships will be available to TCAT Dickson Practical Nursing students in Dickson and Clarksville, and to Practical Nursing students from TCAT Henry/Carroll and TCAT Hohenwald,” Mayer explained.

According to Mayer, having the additional IV Therapy certification, which allows nurses to pump medications through IV’s, will make nurses more employable and will provide them with opportunities to earn higher starting wages.

A portion of the funds will also be used for phlebotomy and telemetry certifications. “These were employer identified needs from local healthcare providers to upscale their current employees,” Mayer said.

Half of the grant money will be dedicated to student assistance for TCAT Dickson students who are enrolled in any of the college’s healthcare career programs at the main campus or extension campus in Clarksville. In addition to Practical Nursing offered at both locations, the college also offers Pharmacy Technology and Patient Care Technology / Medical Assisting at the Clarksville campus and Dental Assisting at the main campus in Dickson. “Funds may be used to offset the cost of books, drug testing, scrubs, and testing fees for students,” Mayer said.

TCAT Dickson healthcare career students will also be able to apply for transportation and childcare assistance. Funds will be available to purchase parts for cars which will be installed by the college’s Automotive Technology program. Available transportation funding will also include gas cards to help ease the financial burden of fuel prices students pay to attend classes and travel to clinical sites.

Childcare expenses and car part purchases will be paid directly to vendors and not to students. “If payments are issued directly to students, it would be considered taxable income for them,” Mayer explained.

“Life happens. Life should not be an obstacle in the way of education. This grant will alleviate some of the obstacles in these areas,” Mayer said.

TCAT Dickson will begin dispersing these grant funds July 1st, 2025. Applications will be available for anyone wishing to receive assistance with tuition, books, drug testing fees, scrubs, test fees, transportation, or childcare.

About TCAT Dickson

TCAT Dickson is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education, and complies with non-discrimination laws: Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, and ADA. Located on Highway 46 in Dickson, the technical training college also has extension campuses in Clarksville, and Franklin.

Additional information about the school is located at www.TCATDickson.edu.