Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Travels to Charlotte for Fourth Meeting with Queens

Austin Peay (10-11 | 5-5 ASUN) at Queens (7-14 | 1-9 ASUN)

Saturday, February 6th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its Atlantic Sun Conference road trip, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a Thursday 6:00pm CT game against Queens at Curry Arena.

Austin Peay (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) took a 35-45 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on February 1st. La’Nya Foster paced the Govs with 13 points and nine rebounds. The Govs held the Eagles a 13.6 three-point percentage, their lowest since their 4.2 percent at Old Dominion on December 3rd, 2023.

Queens (7-14, 1-9 ASUN) enters Thursday’s contest after a 68-50 loss at Central Arkansas. Jermany Mapp and Aylesha Wade combined for 27 points in the loss, and Mapp grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Royals, with APSU leading the series, 3-0. The last matchup was a 63-38 Governor win in Charlotte on March 3rd, 2023.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with her 58.0 field goal percentage.

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 30 blocks and 1.45 blocks per game.

Foster’s 40.4 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads the Govs in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.3), blocks (1.4), and steals (1.7).

Wyatt’s 13.2 points per game and 58.0 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.



Briana Rivera leads with 21 three-pointers.



Anovia Sheals’ 72.6 free-throw percentage leads the APSU Govs.



Head coach Brittany Young is 3-0 against the Royals.

About the Queen Royals

Their Head Coach: Jen Brown is in her fifth season with the Royals and is 29-95 in her time in Charlotte.

2024-25 Record: 7-14, 1-9 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 7-22, 1-15 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 81-50 to Kennesaw State in their season finale, March 2.

Follow The APSU Govs



For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes on Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena this Saturday. The game begins at 2:00pm.