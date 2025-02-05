Clarksville Gas and Water Department Introduces ‘The Service Line’ Customer Magazine

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) announces the launch of its customer magazine, The Service Line! The inaugural issue is set to debut in early February.

The magazine will serve customers as their information pipeline to Clarksville Gas & Water and will feature company and employee accomplishments, ongoing and upcoming system projects, position recruitment, best practices for maintaining services and many other informational topics.

“I am very excited to launch the inaugural issue of our customer magazine, The Service Line,” said Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins. “Through the hard work of our management team and employees, we are proud to share the new magazine with customers as an important and helpful utility information resource,” Riggins said.

“I am delighted that the customers of Clarksville Gas & Water will have access to a comprehensive informational resource about the vast array of services provided by this vital utility department, as well as any other pertinent information related to gas, water, and sewer operations and the people behind them, departmental employment activities, and a whole lot more,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“This is an excellent informational resource provided by our outstanding Gas & Water General Manager, Mark Riggins, and his entire team,” Mayor Pitts said.

The publication will follow a quarterly mailing schedule and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/TheServiceLine. Electronic billing customers will receive the edition of The Service Line as a quick link on their monthly emailed invoice.

The publication and mailing of the quarterly magazine was competitively bid in accordance with City purchasing policy and awarded to the lowest bidder, Pioneer Utility Resources.

The first magazine issue is partially funded by the Tennessee Underground Utility Damage Prevention Grant. The grant goal is to promote public awareness and education of underground utility damage prevention and community safety.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com