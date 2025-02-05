Clarksville Police Investigate Homicide in Dunlop Lane Area

Clarksville, TN – On February 4th, 2025, at 7:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to an undisclosed residence in the Dunlop Lane and Ted Crozier area for an ambulance assist.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound and passed away due to their injuries on the scene. The assailant remained on the scene and was taken into custody during the investigation.

At no time was the public in any danger.

Unfortunately, detectives have been unable to notify the next of kin. The victim’s name, address, or the defendant’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.