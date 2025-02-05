Strong Second Half Push Falls Short as APSU Men’s Basketball Falls to North Alabama, 74-64

Clarksville, TN – Isaac Haney scored a game-high 24 points and Sai Witt notched his third double-double in four games, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped a 74-64 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to North Alabama, Wednesday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to Haney’s 24 points – the West Plains, Missouri native’s second-highest scoring performance of the season – he also hauled in a season-high nine rebounds and paced the team with a plus-four plus/minus.

Witt followed Haney in scoring with 17 points – his fifth-straight game reaching double figures – while also pacing the team with 10 rebounds, including a career-best eight on the offensive glass.

Eight-straight makes by North Alabama (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) helped the Lions jump out to a 23-10 advantage with 12:04 remaining in the opening half. A 14-2 UNA advantage midway through the period helped UNA gain a 32-12 lead, before a 7-0 run by Austin Peay (9-15, 4-7 ASUN) was capped off by a Haney layup.

After exchanging the next five baskets, Haney made back-to-back three-pointers in the final 72 seconds of the half to cut the APSU deficit to 40-29.

Witt sparked a second-half surge early in the period, scoring nine of APSU’s 11 points between 15:50-13:00 to bring the Govs back within seven at 53-46. However, the Govs’ comeback attempt was thwarted after UNA used a 14-0 run in which it held the APSU Govs to 14-straight misses, to go up 21 points with 4:13 left in regulation.

The Govs responded with a 13-2 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes, but UNA’s Canin Jefferson connected on five free throws in the game’s final 90 minutes to secure the victory.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 24-10 all-time against North Alabama and 15-3 against the Lions in Clarksville.

Isaac Haney led the Governors in scoring for the sixth time this season and eighth time in his APSU career.



Haney’s 24 points are his most since scoring 28 at UNA two weeks ago.



Sai Witt’s double-double is the fourth of the season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:00pm contest. The game, which will directly follow the women’s basketball 2:00pm contest, will be APSU’s Hall of Fame Game.