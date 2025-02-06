Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 6th-10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.

Thursday will be the wettest day, with thunderstorms likely, while the weekend will see fluctuating temperatures and periods of rain. A drier but cooler trend will take over early next week, though rain chances remain.

Thursday will be an active weather day with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. The high will reach around 67°F with west-southwest winds shifting to the north at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts could be significant in thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night will see lingering showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies. The temperature will drop to around 40°F with a north wind at 5 mph. The chance of rain remains at 60%, though additional rainfall amounts should be minimal.

Friday will bring a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and a cooler high near 53°F. Winds will be light from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night will turn cloudy again, and showers will likely occur after midnight. The low will be around 44°F, and winds will shift from east-northeast to southeast at 5 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday will start off with showers likely in the morning before skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will warm up significantly, reaching a high near 72°F. Southeast winds will shift southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

Another round of showers will occur Saturday night, mainly before midnight. A cold front will bring temperatures down to 34°F, with southwest winds shifting north at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday will be cooler but mostly sunny, with only a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be around 47°F, with a light northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will become mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers after midnight. The low will be near 37°F with northeast winds at 5 mph.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be near 46°F.

Monday night will bring widespread showers with an 80% chance of precipitation. The low will settle around 36°F.

Overall, expect a dynamic mix of rain, cooler temperatures, and brief periods of sunshine. Stay prepared for changing conditions, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible.