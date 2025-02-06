Jodi’s Cabinets Celebrates Expansion with Ribbon Cutting and Community Support

Clarksville, TN – More than 100 guests showed up for a Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at Jodi’s Cabinets, a long time Clarksville business that has just expanded into a new 21,000 sf. Building on 41-A

Owner/Manager Joe Smith officially welcomed everyone after the ribbon cutting. “First of all, I want to thank everyone who came out today,” Smith said. “We’ve had people coming and going all day long. Jodi’s Cabinet sales isn’t technically new in the area, but this is our new building. We are blessed to have this new facility and to be able to make this investment back into the community because of the hard work of all our people.

“When Jodi started this business in her garage, it was just Jodi. Now, we are blessed to be able to provide jobs to people in this community to take their families in and hopefully make them feel like they are part of our family.

“We want to keep this legacy going. We want to branch out in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast, and I couldn’t do it without the hard work of all these good people every single day.”

He mentioned Gary, Scotty, and others who helped do the build-out. “We did this with our own hands. That makes it even more special. These folks put their blood, sweat and tears, and a lot of heartache and long nights into this.

“Jodi’s legacy continues through me, and now our fourth generation has joined us—my daughter Heidi and my wife Una. We are so blessed to have all these people in our life who push us to do better. We are hopeful for the future. Thank you all for coming out. Enjoy some food, thanks to Wilsonart. Take a goody bag. We want to say thanks to all of you, our customers, and our parent brands for all their support.”

Check out the new Jodi’s Cabinets facility at 3109 US-41 Alt, or at www.jodiscabinetsales.com.

Photo Gallery