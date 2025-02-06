Romance and Broadway Magic Await at Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret this Friday

Experience the Magic of Musical Theatre at the Roxy’s Company Cabaret

Clarksville, TN – This Friday night, love and music will take center stage at the Roxy Regional Theatre as the community gathers for a dazzling evening of song and celebration. The highly anticipated Company Cabaret will enchant audiences with a lineup of Broadway favorites and romantic melodies, performed by a talented cast of local artists.

The event, set for Friday, February 7th, 2025, at 7:00pm, offers a perfect way to unwind and embrace the magic of live performance. Featuring cast members from the upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire—which runs February 14th through February 23rd—alongside other talented vocalists from the Clarksville area, this special one-night-only showcase promises to be an unforgettable experience for musical theatre lovers.

From soaring show tunes to heartfelt love songs, the cabaret will feature a variety of performances guaranteed to captivate the audience. Whether you’re a devoted theatre fan or just looking for a charming night out, this event is sure to reignite your passion for musical theatre.

Tickets for the Company Cabaret are just $10.00 and can be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or in person at the theatre’s box office during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm, and one hour before the show). Seating is general admission, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best views.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in an evening of romance, music, and Broadway magic at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.