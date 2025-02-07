4 Tennessee Vols Basketball Hits the Road for Showdown Against Oklahoma

#4 Tennessee (19-4 | 6-4 SEC) at Oklahoma (16-6 | 3-6 SEC)

Saturday, February 8th, 2025 | 11:00am CT / 12:00pm ET

Norman, OK | Lloyd Mobile Center | TV: ESPN

Norman, OK – The fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is geared up for a five-game stretch in which it is on the road four times, beginning with a road contest Saturday at Oklahoma in Lloyd Noble Center. Tipoff is slated for 11:00am CT (noon ET).

Fans can catch Saturday’s game between the Volunteers (19-4, 4-2 SEC) and Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) on ESPN. Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Jon Crispin (analyst) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Steve Hamer describing the action.

In its most recent action, Tennessee faced an 11-point deficit early in the second half, but dominated the final 19 minutes to defeat No. 15/16 Missouri, 85-81, Wednesday night in front of 20,002 fans at Food City Center.

UT shot 10-of-15 from 3-point range in the triumph, its fourth of the year and second in a row over an AP top-15 foe. Senior forward Igor Mili?i? Jr., and senior guard Zakai Zeigler, both of whom missed the last game, co-led the victors with 21 points apiece.

The Matchup

This is not only the initial meeting between the two sides in SEC play, but also their first matchup in over 56 years, dating to 12/13/68.

The Volunteers claimed a 55-49 home victory in the Volunteer Classic at Stokely Athletics Center.

Tennessee is 2-2 all-time in the state of Oklahoma, all in neutral- site games in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma is the second-most frequent foe for Rick Barnes in his head coaching career. His 41 matchups—40 came while at Texas—versus the Sooners trail just his 43 against Texas A&M. The only other schools Barnes has met 40-plus times are Baylor (40) and Oklahoma State (40).

In addition, Barnes’ 21 wins over Oklahoma are his fifth-most versus any school, behind just Texas Tech (33), Texas A&M (32), Baylor (31) and Oklahoma State (23).

After going 20-12 (8-10) in its last year in the Big 12, Oklahoma was No. 15 in the SEC preseason poll.

The Sooners are paced by senior forward Jalon Moore, who is averaging 17.9 ppg overall, and ranks co-second in SEC play at 18.2.

News and Notes

The last time Tennessee tipped off before noon local time was 11/22/23 when it dropped a 69-60 decision to #1 Kansas in the Maui Invitational third-place game, with tip-off at 9:30 a.m. in Honolulu.

Tennessee (14-0) and Oklahoma (13-0) were two of the final three undefeated teams in DI this year, alongside Florida (13-0).

This contest ends the first five- game streak of outings versus AP top-15 teams (or even AP top- 25 teams) in Tennessee history. Oklahoma, though, peaked at No. 12 this year and is the 11th straight UT foe that has been ranked at some point this season, a mark that will reach at least 14.

Tennessee has at least four AP top-15 victories for the fourth consecutive season. It hit that mark just once previously (1976- 77) before this stretch.

On the defensive end, the Vols lead the nation in eFG% (42.5), FG% (36.3) and 3P% (26.7).

UT made 10 of its first 13 3-pointers against #15/16 Missouri. It finished 10-of-15, its second time in 20 years with 10 makes on 15 tries.

Zakai Zeigler’s 636 assists are No. 10 in SEC history. He is within 10 of passing /tying LSU’s Ethan Martin (638 from 1977-81), Texas A&M’s Alex Caruso (644 from 2012-16), LSU’s Kenny Higgs (645 from 1974-78) and Kentucky’s Dirk Minniefield (646 from 1979-83).

Igor Milic?ic? Jr., has recorded at least 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists thrice this season, including in each of his last two outings. No Volunteer had posted that line in a game since Grant Williams on 2/2/19 at Texas A&M. He is one of 11 SEC players in the last 20 seasons (2005-25) post that line three times in one year.



UT’s 190 wins over the last eight seasons (2017-25) rank ninth in DI. Only Gonzaga (229), Houston (226), Kansas (207), Duke (205), Purdue (200), San Diego State (192), Auburn (191) and Saint Mary’s (191) possess more. Drake (188) and Liberty (188) tie to round out the top 10.



Tennessee is seeking its 31st all- time 20-win season, including its sixth in the last eight campaigns and fourth in a row.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

TOP 25: In the past four years (2021-25), Tennessee’s 26 AP top-25 wins lead the nation. Only Connecticut (25), Iowa State (24), Kansas (24) and Purdue (23) are even within three, while the closest SEC school is four behind (Alabama with 22).

TOP 20: Tennessee possesses an SEC-high 22 AP top-20 triumphs over that span, the co-second- most of any DI school, tied with Kansas (22) and trailing only Connecticut (23). Just Purdue (19), Alabama (closest SEC team with 18) and Iowa State (18) are even within four of the Volunteers.

TOP 15: The Volunteers own an SEC-best 19 AP top-15 decisions over those four seasons, good for second-most in the country, behind just Kansas (20). Only Alabama (16), the closest SEC team, and Iowa State (15) are even within three of Tennessee.

TOP 10: Since 2021-22, Tennessee owns nine AP top- 10 wins, co-second in the SEC and co-sixth nationally, both alongside Alabama. Only Connecticut (12), Iowa State (12), Kansas (11), Kentucky (10) and Purdue (10) have more. The nine such wins in that time are against #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21), #10 Texas (1/28/23), at #10 Kentucky (2/3/24) and #5 Florida (2/1/25).

TOP FIVE: In that same four-year span, UT has six AP top-five victories, tied with Arizona for the most in the country. Only four other schools have even four: Alabama (five), Iowa State (five), Gonzaga (four) and Purdue (four).

High-Caliber Company

Tennessee and Kansas are the only two schools to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the last four seasons (2021-25). Only two others, Arizona and Purdue, entered 2024-25 with a three-year streak.

The Volunteers are one of only four teams to reach the AP top six in each of the past five seasons, alongside Alabama, Houston and Kansas.

UT is one of just five programs to reach the AP top six in at least six of the last seven seasons (2018- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky. Those are also the only five schools to enter the AP top five in at least five different years in that stretch.

The Vols are among only eight teams to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll in at least two of the last seven seasons (2018-25), joining Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

Over that same seven-year stretch (2018-25), UT is also one of seven teams to claim an AP top-two position in at least three seasons, alongside Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Purdue.

UT is one of seven schools with an AP top-20 ranking in each of the last eight years (2017-25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina. Just two others—Houston and Purdue—have even been AP top-25 each season.



Additionally, over the last three years (2022-25), the UT Vols are one of just six teams to reach the AP top two in multiple seasons, joining Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas and Purdue.

Particularly Potent At Home

Under Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 22-8 (.733) versus AP top-25 teams at Food City Center, including 17-2 (.895) in its last 19 such games (since 1/30/21).

The Volunteers are 17-7 (.708) at home against AP top-20 teams in the Barnes era, including 13-2 (.867) in their last 15 such contests (since 1/30/21).

UT has a 14-5 (.737) mark when hosting AP top-15 squads under Barnes, including a 12-2 (.857) record in its last 14 such affairs (since 1/30/21).

Barnes has led the Vols to an 8-1 (.889) ledger at Food City Center versus AP top-10 teams, with seven consecutive wins (since 3/2/19).

UT is a perfect 6-0 when hosting AP top-five teams in the Barnes era (all since 1/24/17). The six straight wins are an SEC record, per ESPN, surpassing the mark of five by Kentucky in 1978-84 and 1956-59.

The Vols won 12 straight home games against AP top-25 foes from 1/30/21 to 2/28/24. That is an SEC record, per CBS Sports, and the longest in DI since Kansas had 17 straight from 1/11/14 to 2/13/17. Nine of those victories were versus top-15 foes, with five against the top 10 and three over top-five teams.

Tennessee is 19-5 (.792) in AP top-25 home matchups under Barnes, including 13-5 (.722) with both teams in the top 20, 8-2 (.800) with both in the top 15 and 4-0 (1.000) with both in the top 10.

1.3K Club

Tennessee, Alabama (five), Ole Miss and Xavier—all but one are in the SEC—are the only schools with at least four 1,300-point scorers. Just 10 others programs have even three.

In total, only 25 teams—10 are in the SEC—have four- plus players with even 1,000 collegiate points.

Darlinstone Dubar has 1,426 points in 134 outings, good for 10.6 ppg across five seasons.

Jordan Gainey possesses 1,428 points in 123 contests, an average of 11.6 ppg over four years.

Chaz Lanier, the only member of the quartet who entered the season below 1K, now has 1,342 points in 127 outings, a 10.6 ppg ledger across five campaigns.

Zakai Zeigler owns 1,331 points in 123 appearances, giving him a 10.8 ppg average in four seasons.

Top-Tier Triumphs

Tennessee is 40-40 (.500) against AP top-25 foes under Rick Barnes, including 24-13 (.649) in its past 37 such games (since 1/22/22).

The Volunteers are 34-32 (.515) versus AP top-20 teams in Barnes’ tenure, including 20-9 (.690) in their last 29 such affairs (since 1/22/22).

UT is 26-25 (.510) against AP top-15 teams in the Barnes era, including 19-8 (.704) in its last 27 such games (since 12/22/21).

The Vols own a 14-15 (.483) record versus AP top-10 foes under Barnes, including a 12-9 (.571) mark in their last 21 such contests (since 3/2/19) and a 9-6 (.600) tally in their last 15 (since 12/22/21).



UT is 10-9 (.526) against AP top-five opponents in Barnes’ tenure, including 6-4 (.600) in its last 10 such affairs (since 2/15/22). It is 8-2 (.800) versus AP top-five SEC teams, including 7-1 (.875) in its last seven such outings (since 3/2/19).

20,000 Strong

In Rick Barnes‘ 10 seasons, Tennessee has played in front of a home crowd of at least 20,000 on 44 occasions (34-10), with 31 sellouts (24-7).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers had five sellout crowds, at the time tying an arena single-season record.

Tennessee well eclipsed that mark last season by selling out eight home games—including seven of nine in SEC play—good for its most ever at Food City Center. Four of those were over-capacity crowds, with the last three above 22,000.

This season, Tennessee has already clinched six sellouts: Syracuse (12/3/24), Arkansas (1/5/25), Mississippi State (1/21/25), Kentucky (1/28/25), Florida (2/1/25) and Alabama (3/1/25).

Happy At Home

Over the last four seasons (2021-25), the Vols’ .919 (57-5) home winning percentage is co-eighth in DI (co-fifth in Power Five, second in SEC).

In the last eight years (2017-25), UT is at .875 (112-16), co-No. 10 in DI (co-fifth in Power Five, second in SEC).

In total, UT is 135-25 (.844) at Food City Center in Rick Barnes‘ 10 years and has twice gone undefeated at home (18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22).